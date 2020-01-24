Bogus Products, Coronavirus Scams Abound

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Can zinc help shorten a COVID-19 infection? Will vitamin C or other supplements prevent it?

These claims and plenty more can be found on social media and internet sites, but be advised: There is no pill or treatment that can prevent or cure COVID right now.

"We want to think that there is a quick way to get rid of this. But there is not a product out there that will keep you from getting the coronavirus," said Rebecca Dutch, a virologist with the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The pandemic has spawned a wave of products claiming to protect you by boosting your immune system -- a simple claim people think they understand, said retired psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Barrett, who runs Quackwatch, a website that debunks pseudoscientific claims.

"They think, 'If I can boost my immune system, I'll be more resistant to the virus,'" but it's just not that simple, he said.

"The immune system is quite complex," Barrett explained. "There's not even a scientific process called strengthening or boosting the immune system."

He agreed with Dutch: "There is no product you can take that will prevent or cure COVID," he said.

Even a group representing supplement makers agreed. Two major industry groups --the Council for Responsible Nutrition and the American Herbal Products Association -- recently asked stores selling dietary supplements to refuse to stock or sell any products that claim to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.

"We are not aware of any clinical research studies that demonstrate the efficacy of using a dietary supplement specifically to prevent or to treat COVID-19," the trade groups said in a statement.

They said consumers should report such products to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has already sent warning letters to a number of companies selling fraudulent COVID-19 products. The agency also cautions that there are no approved preventatives or treatments for COVID-19.

Believing in magic?

Given the expert consensus, why are people still buying and trying these products?

Barrett said people "believe what they hear the most" and there's no organized effort to set the record straight.