COVID-19 Daily: Post-Vent Mortality, Troponin for Triage

APRIL 13, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Post-Ventilator Mortality

In a report on nearly 4000 COVID-19 patients from the UK who were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), two thirds of the subset who required mechanical ventilation died, as did one fifth of the subset who required basic respiratory support. For comparison, the report shows that of ICU patients with viral pneumonia who required mechanical ventilation from 2017 to 2019, slightly more than one third died.

But the picture isn't clear yet. "We can't say if COVID-19 disease is killing ventilated people at a higher rate or whether it's just that more people are on ventilators because of it," one expert told Medscape Medical News.

Is Cardiac Troponin Useful for Triage?

Cardiac troponins by high-sensitivity assays (hs-cTn) should be considered "an ally and a crucial diagnostic and prognostic aid" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and may inform the triage of patients to critical care, UK cardiologists advise in a recently published viewpoint.

However, whether troponin truly adds something beyond information already available at the bedside has not yet been conclusively proven, another expert cautioned.

Antibody Tests to Leave Quarantine?

Blood tests for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 have been proposed as a way to allow those with immunity to the virus to safely return to work. But more scientific research is still needed before antibody tests could be used this way.

"We don't know which antibody response neutralizes the virus," Joseph Vinetz, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Yale University, told WebMD Health News . "Once you have an antibody test, you have to study people with antibody responses for their risk for getting a new infection."

Report From Georgia on Different Vent Strategies

As more COVID-19 patients arrive in ICUs, it's becoming increasingly clear that a one-size-fits-all ventilator strategy is not going to work, an Atlanta, Georgia clinical nurse specialist in critical care said in a Medscape commentary. She shared her institution's experience and how they are treating patients.