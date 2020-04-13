Will Antibody Tests Help Us Leave Quarantine?

April 13, 2020 -- With more than 90% of the country unable to leave home for work or school, officials have said one thing might help us get back to normal: a rapid blood test to see if someone has developed immunity to COVID-19.

Serologic tests, as they’re called, look for antibodies in the blood. Antibodies develop when you’ve been exposed to a particular infection, and experts believe many COVID-19 cases are so mild people may not know they had it. That means there’s a chance a significant number of us have developed antibodies already.

Hoping to discover just how widespread the virus has become, last week the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced they’re looking for 10,000 volunteers with no confirmed history or current symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers want to see how many have antibodies in their blood.

“We don’t currently have good numbers for the numbers of people who are infected now, much less people who were infected before who were never tested,” Angela Rasmussen, MD, a virologist at Columbia University in New York, told The New York Times. “So it’s really important from an epidemiological perspective to do these types of serology assays.”

The NIH is far from the only organization working on this. In March, the FDA announced a policy that would allow commercial labs meeting certain conditions to market their tests without waiting for the FDA approval known as an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). More than 70 of those tests are on the horizon. Only one test has received an EUA.

“Within a period of a week or so, we're going to have a rather large number of tests that are available,” Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently told CNN.

But experts warn that the presence of antibodies alone doesn’t necessarily indicate you’re cleared to reenter the world. First of all, there are several types of antibodies. Only a subset known as neutralizing antibodies can block the virus.

“We don’t know which antibody response neutralizes the virus,” says Joseph Vinetz, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Yale University. “Once you have an antibody test, you have to study people with antibody responses for their risk for getting a new infection.”