COVID-19 Daily: No Treatment Guidance Yet, Staff 'Create Problems'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 14, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

IDSA: No Recommendations for COVID-19 Treatment Yet

Many pharmacologic therapies are being used or proposed for treating patients with COVID-19, but an expert panel of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) says there's not yet sufficient evidence to recommend any of them. The IDSA issued interim guidelines on medications for patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, most of which recommend their use only in the context of clinical trials — or not at all.

"Over the last few weeks in caring for these patients, we have used therapeutic agents which were not proven and some of these patients had adverse reactions," the chair of the rapid guidelines panel told reporters. "As a team, we wondered, are we actually helping these patients or could we be potentially harming these patients by using these medications?"

Hospital Staff "Create Problems," CEO Says

Administrators at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, one of eleven in the New York City public system, host a daily conference call to inform employees of changing situations and policies. Recent calls have left staffers anxious about being reprimanded for speaking up about safety concerns for themselves and patients, employees told Medscape Medical News.

In a meeting last week, a recording of which was obtained by Medscape Medical News, hospital CEO Gregory Calliste chastised employees for speaking to journalists about various concerns. "People are just taking things, and they're using things for their benefit and to be able to create problems for us who are trying to do our job," he said. "I'm just trying to do my job."

Two Months Fighting COVID-19 in Wuhan

In late January, the then-unnamed COVID-19 outbreak flooded hospitals throughout Wuhan, China. One physician, the deputy chief of vascular surgery at Wuhan Union Hospital West Campus, described for Medscape Medical News what it was like for her and her specialist colleagues to retrain to work in COVID-19 treatment centers.