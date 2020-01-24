What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 14, 2020 -- Matching the surge in COVID-19 cases is a surge of healthcare workers who won't speak to journalists for fear of losing their jobs.

Why the sudden spook? The top brass at hospitals and healthcare systems across the country have become so concerned about reputation that they've been issuing gag orders to their staff, prohibiting them from speaking to the press. Some physicians and other healthcare workers have been disciplined or even fired for speaking up about shortages of personal protective equipment or concern for their colleagues' safety.

The problem is much larger than hospital reputations, however, and many have spoken up in concern that the practice will negatively affect public health.

Yet the unofficial policies persist. Just last Thursday, April 9, the CEO of Woodhull Hospital, in Brooklyn, called out employees for speaking to the press. Administrators at the hospital, one of eleven in NYC Health + Hospitals' public system, host a daily conference call to keep employees up to speed on rapidly changing situations and policies. Recent calls have left staffers anxious about being reprimanded for speaking up for safety concerns for themselves and patients, employees said. In last week's meeting, a recording of which was obtained by Medscape Medical News, hospital CEO Gregory Calliste chastised employees for speaking to journalists about various concerns. The following is an excerpted transcript of that video conference:

Greg Calliste: …So for example, I mean one staff, one employee called, called my office and he was threatening because I said that we're going to…we may have to revoke the approval of some leaves. So, you know, the employee believes that I'm infringing his right, his religious rights because he needs to — he needs the time off for religious purposes, et cetera, et cetera. So he was threatening to go to the newspaper to make the newspaper know what Greg Calliste is doing at Woodhull Hospital in trying to deprive people of their rights to religious…whatever.

Another employee obviously, I guess one of those who had been asking a lot about the telecommuting, apparently has been taping my town hall meetings and has gone to the newspaper with certain claims concerning what Greg Calliste is doing including the fact that I'm overriding the directive from the governor and the mayor, because the governor and the mayor says that people should stay home and telecommute and I'm denying people of telecommuting and all of that stuff. And then taking certain lines and quotations from my WebEx, the things that I said, and saying that I threatened to fire people, and to people who are telecommuting that I'm accusing of everybody who wants to telecommute. [That] I'm accusing them of milking the system and hiding and all of that stuff. So people are just taking things and they're using things for their benefit and to be able to create problems for us who are trying to do our job.