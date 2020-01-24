Oncologists Need to Advocate for Scarce COVID-19 Resources: ASCO

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic forces rationing of ventilators, intensive care beds, and other resources, oncologists need to advocate for their patients and to support informed decision making as to resource allocation, both at the institutional and regional level, according to new recommendations from the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

"There was a lot of concern from the oncology community that if a patient had cancer, they would be arbitrarily excluded from consideration for critical care resources," said Jonathan M. Marron, MD, chair-elect of ASCO's Ethics Committee and lead author of the recommendations.

"The hope is that we'll never have to make any of these decisions...but the primary reason for putting together these recommendations was that if such decisions have to be made, we hope to inform them," he told Medscape Medical News.

Marron, who is a pediatric hematologist at Boston Children's Hospital, says ASCO's main recommendation is that decisions about the allocation of resources must be separated from bedside clinical care, meaning that clinicians who are caring for individual patients should not also be the ones making the allocation decisions.

"Those dueling responsibilities are a conflict of interest and make that physician unable to make an unbiased decision," he said.

"It's also just an unbearable burden to try and do those two things simultaneously," he added. "It's an incredible burden to do them individually, but it's multifold worse to try to do them both simultaneously."

He said the vital role of oncologists who provide treatment is to offer the kind of personalized information that triage committees need in order to make appropriate decisions.

"They should be asked ― maybe even must be asked ― to provide the most high-quality evidence-based data about their patients' diagnosis and prognosis," Marron commented. "Because oncology is evolving so rapidly, and cancer is so many different diseases, it's impossible for someone making these decisions to know everything they would need to know about why this patient is likely to survive their cancer and this patient is not."