COVID-19 Can Trigger Serious Heart Injuries

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic grows, it is increasingly clear the infection is more than a lung disease. Many patients are developing heart complications, though the reasons are not fully understood.

People with heart disease or a history of stroke are at increased risk of the coronavirus infection, and of suffering more severe symptoms, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

But those severe infections are not only damaging people's lungs. Doctors are also seeing injuries to the heart -- from heart attack, to inflammation of the heart muscle, to potentially fatal heart arrhythmias.

The precise causes are still being sorted out. And they could be both "direct and indirect," said Dr. Sahil Parikh, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

Indirectly, he explained, the overall stress of being critically ill -- with lung disease that is robbing the body of oxygen -- can exact a toll on people with existing heart problems.

On top of that, there may be particular effects of COVID-19, according to Dr. Robert Bonow, a cardiologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The coronavirus has proteins that attach to certain receptors in lungs. As it happens, blood vessel cells have those same receptors, Bonow explained. It's thought that the infection may sometimes directly damage blood vessels, which can cause blood clots that lead to a heart attack.

Another heart complication seen in COVID-19 is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The cause is unclear, with some researchers speculating the coronavirus may sometimes directly infect the heart. But at this point, Parikh said, actual evidence of that "isn't great."

Another possible culprit is the immune system's response against the virus. When it fires out of control -- a severe inflammatory reaction known as a cytokine storm -- it can damage organs throughout the body, including the heart.

How common are heart complications?

In a study published last month in JAMA Cardiology, doctors at a hospital in Wuhan, China, reported that "cardiac injury" was common in their experience. Among 416 patients hospitalized for severe COVID-19, about 20% suffered a heart injury. More than half of those patients died.