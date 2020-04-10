Global Appeal to MI, Stroke Patients to Seek Care Amid Pandemic

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- Physicians across the globe are urging patients with acute coronary or stroke symptoms to seek emergency care, despite orders to shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statements issued today by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and European Society of Cardiology (ESC) come as hospitals are seeing troubling declines in the number of patients presenting with myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke.

Recent reports suggest a drop of about 40% in ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI) admissions alone in the US and Spain during the outbreak.

"Due to fears of contracting COVID-19 or taking up space in hospitals, patients experiencing a heart attack or stroke are delaying their essential care, causing a new public health crisis," Martha Gulati, MD, editor-in-chief of ACC's patient engagement initiative, CardioSmart , said in a statement.

She pointed out that hospitals and catheterization labs are taking the "utmost precautions" to ensure that the novel coronavirus not be spread and that early care saves lives and reduces the risk of complications.

As part of its appeal, a newly created CardioSmart infographic, "Coronavirus and Your Heart: Don't Ignore Heart Symptoms," details common MI and stroke symptoms and encourages patients who think they're having an event not to delay calling 911 because of fears of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital. The infographic also encourages patients to continue routine heart care, possibly through telehealth or a phone call, to ensure they stay healthy.

"We encourage clinicians to widely distribute these tools to their patients. Make sure that patients know when telehealth is an appropriate option, and when they should call 911 instead," said Gulati, who is also chief of cardiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix. "Clinicians should work with patients to ensure medication adherence, and always continue to advocate for heart-healthy measures that can be taken even in times of self-isolation and social distancing."

ESC president Barbara Casadei, MD, DPhil, also emphasized that people experiencing MI symptoms should call an ambulance immediately, even if they are self-isolating because they, or someone they live with, may have COVID-19.