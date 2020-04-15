On the Front Line, COVID Has Them Scared to Go Home

Then, he got a call to treat a man in his 20s with COVID-19-like symptoms, who needed CPR. There was only one gown among the three first responders at the scene, he says. “I’m only wearing a mask, goggles and gloves – but all my clothes are exposed, including my hair. You wipe yourself down, but did you really do a good job?”

When that shift ended, the firefighter decided he couldn’t go home.

He drove to his house, waved to his wife, 10-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son from outside, and checked himself into a hotel. He later found free housing through Harvard, living in a room intended for actors at the Harvard-affiliated American Reparatory Theater, now shuttered because of the virus.

He says he doesn’t have any particular risk factors for developing a serious case of COVID-19, nor do his wife or children. But “I don’t want to play a numbers game,” says the man, who decided to become a firefighter when he was in high school, after seeing first responders’ heroism on 9/11.

“I knew that this job involved sacrifice. It’s part of the profession,” he says. But he’s the one who signed up for that risk, not his kids. “That’s not their profession. I’m not sacrificing them.”

He says there’s simply not enough protective gear for all the first responders who need to show up at the everyday crises and tragedies that continue to happen, regardless of the virus. Every emergency requires a fleet of responders, he says.

When asked whether he ever considered quitting the department because of the lack of protective gear, he scoffs.

“No. Come on. It’s the greatest job on earth,” he says. He knew there would be tough parts of the job. “I didn’t think my enemy was going to be some invisible bug that was going to torment my life. But I’m not going to say this isn’t what I signed up for.”