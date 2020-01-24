What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- As doctors spend hours upon hours treating patients and the rest of the world spends their time behind closed doors, it's hard to engage with one another. Social distancing has left many people feeling isolated and searching for answers about COVID-19.

One avenue I've found helpful, in both engaging with others and providing answers (as well as busting myths), is social media, particularly the TikTok app.

TikTok, launched in 2017, is a social media platform that has been downloaded over a billion times. Catering to teens and young adults, users make 15- to 60-second videos, often set to trending music or popular sound clips. The app is set up in a way that allows videos to go viral frequently. Often, millions of views can occur over just 24 hours.

When scrolling through TikTok, you are almost guaranteed to stumble across a medical video, especially these days during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the app, you might see registered nurses teaching proper handwashing while singing a popular song or a physician dancing while educating on social distancing. The spirit of the app is to create content that is creative, fun, and interesting.

The potential of TikTok as a public health tool is also being recognized by major health and news organizations. The World Health Organization and the Washington Post are using the platform to educate and inform about COVID-19.

But TikTok isn't without controversy in how medical professionals are using the platform.

So how does this translate to medical professionals on TikTok? How do we convey important and sobering public health information on the app while also entertaining the audience—often our patients or prospective patients? And how do we do this now, amid COVID-19, when such a serious pandemic is causing stress among us all, including doctors?

My TikTok Journey

I downloaded the TikTok app in May 2019. I spent a few weeks scrolling through silly clips of kids making dances inspired by math equations, a young mom giving tips on couponing, and a college student drawing cartoon characters. The content was fun, silly, and often educational. I absolutely loved it.