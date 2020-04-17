How Accurate Are Coronavirus Death Counts?

April 17, 2020 -- If a loved one dies in Colorado, Ohio, Connecticut, and other states, and COVID-19 is suspected but there is no confirmed diagnosis, that death will now be included in the state’s death toll. But in Alabama, even those who had a lab-confirmed case may not be counted.

The differences in the way deaths are counted may have serious short- and long-term effects.

The lack of widespread diagnostic testing in the U.S. has forced doctors and researchers to use other ways to find out where an outbreak is particularly bad, and how well stay-at-home orders are working. The death toll is one of them.

“The only measures we have that can tell us what’s going on with regard to spread -- is it increasing, is it flat, is it decreasing? -- are outcomes like hospitalizations and deaths,” says Denis Nash, PhD, executive director of the City University of New York Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. “Death trends tell us if the rate of spread has been slowed or interrupted by public health measures.”

At the urging of a group of epidemiologists, the CDC this week updated its guidance for counting COVID-19 cases and deaths. It now includes both confirmed cases and probable ones, but each state still determines what to report. So, Alabama may continue to exclude patients who tested positive, if a doctor’s review determines they may have died from another cause. As of Thursday, the state had 133 reported deaths with positive tests, but only 82 had been attributed to COVID-19.