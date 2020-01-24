COMMENTARY: Managing AML in a Pandemic: There's No Avoiding Difficult Choices

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 17, 2020 -- I am sitting in Manhattan, in the middle of a nightmare. We are at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. The hospitals where I practice—Weill Cornell Medical and NewYork-Presbyterian—have become frontline outposts more or less solely devoted to treating this devastating virus.

Knowing that I have had an up-close look at this pandemic's impact, many of my colleagues have asked me if I had any guidelines for how they should adjust their treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Yet, like them, I have no idea what the situation on the ground will be in a week or two, here or elsewhere in the world. Any such guidelines would also be tremendously influenced by regional variations in the spread of COVID-19 and in how patients are treated. There is simply no way to ensure consistent practice for individual patients across the country or even across the world. This uncertainty would probably render any guidelines substantially outdated, if not outright irrelevant, by the point they reach you.

This is not the time for guidelines, but instead for bespoke, individualized medicine. With that said, what I can offer are my thoughts, based on my ongoing clinical experience rather than the latest data, about how COVID-19 has substantially reframed how we are treating our patients with AML.

Considerations by Disease Status

Of course, the first goal is to keep patients in remission and out of harm's way. Although we don't have data yet on the impact of COVID-19 on patients with AML who are in remission, we certainly know that patients with cancer in general are experiencing increased mortality rates as a result of the virus. Therefore, we're trying to keep people out of the hospital and to not drop their blood counts.

Many of our elderly patients on azacitidine- and venetoclax-based regimens would typically be receiving ongoing therapy on a monthly or every-6-week basis. However, we are now delaying those treatments so they can avoid coming to our center, which is currently overrun with COVID-19-positive patients.