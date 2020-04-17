CMS Sets Phased-In Path to Resume Elective Procedures

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 20, 2020 -- Federal officials and medical groups are outlining pathways for allowing elective procedures to resume in a phased-in manner when the threat of COVID-19 infection appears to subside in different regions of the United States.

Separately, three governors moved last week to ease restrictions on surgeries in their states.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Sunday issued a set of recommendations for allowing elective procedures to resume. That release followed the April 17 announcement about a joint roadmap for eventual resumption of elective surgeries from the American Hospital Association (AHA) and three medical groups: American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.

The CMS plan first requires states or regions to meet specific "gating criteria" before being allowed to consider phasing-in elective procedures. Among them:

A downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period

A downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period

A "robust" testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing

In its recommendations to healthcare facilities, CMS emphasized a need for careful planning around elective procedures, which includes multiple considerations such as adequate PPE supplies and other necessary equipment, enough testing capacity, proper sanitation protocols, and adequate workforce availability — while remaining ready for potential surges in COVID-19 cases,

CMS suggested hospitals consider establishing what it termed "non-COVID Care (NCC) zones" when declines in the intensity of COVID-19 infections in a region allow for elective procedures.

"Staff who will be working in these NCC zones should be limited to working in these areas and not rotate into "COVID-19 Care zones" (eg, they should not have rounds in the hospital and then come to an NCC facility)," CMS said.

In addition, CMS recommended patients be screened for potential symptoms of COVID-19 prior to entering the NCC unit and that staff for such sections would need to be routinely screened for potential symptoms. Hospitals also would need to maintain adequate staffing levels to cover a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, CMS said.