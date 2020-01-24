COVID-19 Daily: Financial Aid for Medical Practices

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 20, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Financial Aid for Medical Practices

For medical practices facing financial hardship from reduced patient volumes, there are four options for federal financial assistance to offset revenue loss and remain financially viable during the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medscape explains the options, with perspective from other practices making hard decisions.

"My hope is that after this is over, our business will pick back up pretty quickly," said one administrator. "However, until I can get the business back, I needed something to keep us afloat."

What Do You Think About the Reported Rates of COVID-19?

As of April 20, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control counted more than 300 cases of COVID-19 per million people worldwide, according to Our World in Data, or about 0.03% of the world population. In the United States, nearly 2300 people per million have been infected, about 0.2% of the population nationwide, but the proportion of people who have had COVID-19 varies by state.

But the confirmed case count depends on the availability — and the reliability — of diagnostic and antibody testing, which can't be taken for granted. Medscape wants to know: Based on what you are seeing in your practice, what do you think are the actual proportions of people who have been infected? Tell us here.

Paths to Resume Elective Procedures

Federal officials and medical groups are outlining plans to allow elective procedures to resume in phases once the threat of COVID-19 appears to subside in an area of the US. The roadmaps laid out criteria for a region to meet before resuming elective procedures, such as declining rates of new COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals also should have enough beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and trained staff to allow such surgeries to take place "without resorting to a crisis standard of care," the American Hospital Association and partner medical groups said. The governors of Alaska, Oklahoma, and Texas also moved last week to ease restrictions on surgeries in their states.