By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 21, 2020, (HealthDay News) -- With widespread testing still not a reality, a new phone app aims to help epidemiologists track COVID-19 symptoms across the United States in real time.

Called the "COVID Symptom Tracker," the nonprofit app has a number of objectives. One is to quickly identify hotspots that could benefit from a rapid deployment of medical supplies or lockdowns.

And by distinguishing hard-hit localities from those that are relatively in the clear, the app also seeks to pinpoint regions where efforts to reopen the economy sooner rather than later might make the most sense.

The app, by researchers from Harvard and Stanford Universities, and King's College London, might also facilitate insight into the trajectory of symptoms, helping researchers get a better handle on why and how rapidly some patients develop serious illness while other cases stabilize and remain mild.

"We are trying to make up for our inability to widely test for COVID across the population," explained lead researcher Dr. Andrew Chan, an associate professor in the department of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

But unlike other COVID tracking apps in the works, "this is not a contact tracing app," Chan stressed, "in that we don't collect information about where people have been or who they have been in touch with."

Instead, "the main goal is to rapidly collect data on how people are feeling, even if well." Gathering such early warning signs could give public health planners "precious time to plan accordingly," Chan said.

The COVID Symptom Tracker can be found here.

The app has already amassed nearly 2 million British users across the United Kingdom, where the principal goal has been to help that nation's National Health Service function more smoothly and effectively.

In the United States, the app officially launched April 5. Participation is free and voluntary, and it has already enlisted participation among the 280,000 nurses currently enrolled in Harvard's long-running nurses' health study.

The U.S. effort has also paired up with the research funding organization "Stand Up to Cancer." Cancer patients -- and perhaps even cancer survivors -- are believed to be at increased risk for COVID-19.