COVID-19 Daily: New Treatment Guidelines, Surge Preparation

APRIL 22, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

New Treatment Guidelines From NIH Panel

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has issued "living" treatment guidelines for COVID-19, which will be updated online as new data from peer-reviewed publications and other authoritative information become available.

"We have to face the reality that we don't yet have the controlled clinical data we need in order to say whether something works," said a guidelines panel cochair. "But we asked ourselves whether guidelines were needed now, and we decided that we do need to provide guidance for clinicians facing critical patients and wanting to do something to help them."

Observational Data on ACEI/ARBs

In an observational study, hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hypertension who were taking a renin-angiotensin system-inhibiting drug had significantly better survival when compared with similar hypertensive patients not on these drugs, researchers from China report.

"While the investigators used standard techniques to attempt to reduce bias in this observational study via propensity matching, it is not a randomized study and the residual confounding inherent to this approach renders the conclusions hypothesis generating at best," experts write in an accompanying editorial.

Surge Preparation

While triage of critical care resources should be a rare event during the COVID-19 crisis, recent reports in academic journals urge hospitals and communities to prepare for surges in demand that might require triaging resources, and offer advice on how to do so.

"The ethical burden this places on hospitals, health systems, and society is enormous," one of the report authors said. "Our hope is that a triage system can help us identify those patients with the greatest likelihood of benefiting from scarce critical care resources, including but not limited to mechanical ventilation, while still remembering our obligations to care for all patients as best we can under difficult circumstances."

Antibody Tests

At present, with questions about the reliability of antibody tests — and uncertainty about whether they indicate a person's future immunity to SARS-CoV-2 — the information from antibody testing is largely unhelpful to individuals, Medscape Medical News reports. But it still could be valuable to epidemiologists and policy makers.