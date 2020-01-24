Advice for Managing Acute Kidney Injury in COVID-19 Patients

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- During a recent webinar by the American Society of Nephrology, Anitha Vijayan, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis gave a presentation on the Practical Aspects of RRT in Hospitalized Patients with AKI or ESKD. We asked her to share some of her insights with Medscape.

What are the indications for renal replacement therapy (RRT) in patients with COVID-19?

Anitha Vijayan, MD: The indications for RRT in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) of any etiology are hyperkalemia metabolic acidosis volume overload, uremic manifestations such as uremic encephalopathy, or pericarditis. We also consider the severity of oliguria.

Are there any indications specific to COVID-19 or are they typical of ICU patients with AKI?

COVID-19 patients have a very high likelihood of respiratory failure and sometimes it's difficult to distinguish whether this is from volume overload or from pneumonia. Respiratory failure may be the driving force for initiation of renal replacement therapy in these patients, and maybe in that respect they tend to be a little different.

Do you recommend that medical management strategies be exhausted before using RRT?

If the only reason to initiate RRT is respiratory failure and fluid overload, we recommend a trial of loop diuretics first. Of course, diuretics should not be used if you suspect the patient is already hypovolemic, or if they have other indications for RRT such as uremic manifestation or severe hyperkalemia, etc.

Are you delaying RRT longer because of the shortage of machines or any clinical reasons?

I would say primarily for managing resources. Because if we start replacement therapy very early for all these patients, we will run out of machines and other supplies.

Is continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) the preferred modality?

CRRT is the preferred modality for any critically ill patient with AKI, especially those who have hemodynamic instability. That's the case, whether or not they have COVID-19.

Is there any preference for continuous convective clearance hemodialysis (CVVH) over continuous veno-venous hemodialysis (CVVHD)?