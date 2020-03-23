Clinicians Dodge Infection as 'Dofficer' Helps With Gear

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 24, 2020 -- At UW Medicine in Seattle, the center has a "dofficer" who watches healthcare workers go into and come out of rooms where COVID-19 patients are being cared for to help clinicians with safe donning and doffing of protective equipment.

"We have empowered that person to speak up and say stop if clinicians aren't doing it right," Patricia Kritek, MD, an ICU physician and associate dean for faculty affairs at UW Medicine told Medscape Medical News.

Centers in Seattle have an adequate supply of PPE and vigilant use is a matter of life and death, she said. Of the 9200-plus healthcare workers in the United States who had been infected with COVID-19 by early April, more than half the infections were the result of patient contact, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And this is likely a serious underestimation of the true numbers. Of the 315,531 COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC by April 9, only 49,370 (16%) indicated whether or not the patient was a healthcare worker.

Although the majority of sick healthcare professionals did not require hospitalization, 184 have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 27 have died.

Viciously Infectious

The problem is clear: Personal safety must be a priority in a pandemic as infectious as this one.

The only way overburdened hospitals are going to get through COVID-19 is by abandoning any notion of what was once standard of care and adopting a crisis standards-of-care approach, said Lewis Goldfrank, MD, an emergency physician at NYU Langone Health in New York City, who is chair of the Forum on Medical and Public Health Preparedness for Catastrophic Events.

A 2009 Institute of Medicine report warned that entering a crisis standards-of-care mode is not optional — it is a forced choice, based on the emerging situation, and under such circumstances, failing to make substantive adjustments to care operations "is very likely to result in greater death, injury or illness."

Unfortunately, physicians have not been very good at advocating for their own safety, warned Eileen Barrett, MD, assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and Elisabeth Poorman, MD, internal medicine physician in Seattle and chair of Wellness for the King County Medical Society in a webinar for the virtual American College of Physicians Internal Medicine Meeting 2020.