COVID-19: Home Pulse Oximetry Could Be Game Changer, Says ER Doc

APRIL 24, 2020 -- Clinicians have been fighting COVID-19 wrong, says an emergency medicine physician who has been on the front line of the COVID-19 surge in New York City. "Everybody's coming in too late."

Richard Levitan, MD, spent 10 days in early April working at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital Center at the height of the COVID-19 surge.

"The x-rays I saw were all the same: multi-lobar pneumonia," he said. "If we could detect it earlier, we could initiate treatment earlier. We need to change messaging to the public, to physicians, to get earlier recognition of the disease."

Levitan says that use of home finger pulse oximeters by patients with COVID-19 could preempt the precipitous oxygen desaturation that leads to a crisis that needs intensive care.

This would greatly reduce the current strain on hospitals, he told Medscape Medical News.

Levitan argued in a recent New York Times opinion piece that everyone needs a pulse oximeter in their pandemic supply kit. The notion hit a nerve: more than 1500 comments flowed in to the NYT site, and Levitan's Twitter feed exploded.

"I believe earlier detection and treatment will make a big difference," he said.

But could such a simple, affordable device as a finger pulse oximeter be the ultimate weapon in this pandemic? Some experts are not convinced.

Levitan's article "is certainly a fascinating theory, but I am not sure that pulse oximetry will be the secret to decreasing COVID mortality," David Hill, MD, a pulmonary and critical care specialist in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a spokesperson for the American Lung Association (ALA), told Medscape Medical News.

"Levitan's supposition that patients who are hypoxemic are breathing more deeply and causing their own lung injury is a leap," he said in an email. "Ventilators can cause lung injury by delivering higher pressures to the lung, but I am not aware of any data suggesting increased respiration in non-intubated patients with hypoxemia causes lung injury."

Red Zone vs Blue Zone

Levitan, who is president of Airway Cam Technologies, a company that teaches courses in intubation and airway management in Littleton, New Hampshire, has spent 25 years in the field. He has produced a graphic illustrating how pulse oximetry could shift the battle lines to attack an earlier form of the disease with treatments like high-flow nasal cannula oxygen supplementation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and patient positioning/proning.