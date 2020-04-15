Finding the Right Balance in COVID-19 Thromboprophylaxis

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 24, 2020 -- News this week that Broadway star Nick Cordera had one of his legs amputated due to thrombotic complications of COVID-19 brought to center stage what many physicians have been wrestling with for months.

Initial reports from China suggested hemostatic derangements, such as elevated D-dimer and prothrombin time, in patients with COVID-19. The second wave in Italy, Germany, and Spain brought reports of alarmingly high rates of venous and arterial thrombosis.

Soon after, clinicians began witnessing first-hand similar cases in New York City, recalled Behnood Bikdeli, MD, New York–Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Yale University's Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, New Haven, Connecticut.

"There's so much confusion, so much heterogeneity in the way people are practicing — and granted, the evidence is not perfect — but I thought it's about time to provide a thorough assessment of the known literature but also some consensus-based recommendations," he told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

Together with Mahesh Madhavan, MD, also with New York–Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University, they pulled together a 36-person international collaboration in 2 weeks. The resulting document was published April 15 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and endorsed by, among others, the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

The report summarizes evidence on the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of thrombotic disease in patients with COVID-19, as well as how to manage patients with thrombotic disease without COVID-19.

The expert panel also highlights potential drug–drug interactions between investigational COVID-19 therapies and antithrombotic medications, and underscores the many unknowns still facing us.

The consensus is that COVID-19 may predispose patients to arterial and venous thrombotic disease but it not known whether there's an excess of clotting. There are no modern comparisons with historically matched ICU patients, who have had non-negligible thrombosis rates ranging from 5% to 20% and averaging about 7% to 7.5%, even despite thromboprophylaxis, said panel member Ido Weinberg, MD, medical director of VASCORE and comedical director of anticoagulation management services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.