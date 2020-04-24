Finish Line Unpredictable for COVID Vaccine Race

April 24, 2020 -- The race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 is on.

At least 90 potential COVID-19 vaccines are under study, and six of those are already being tested on humans in phase I clinical trials to determine if they’re safe. One vaccine, under development by a Chinese biotech company, just launched its phase II trial, which evaluates not only safety but also how well it works.

On Thursday, Oxford University launched its phase I/II clinical trial, giving volunteers a vaccine derived from a cold virus from chimpanzees weakened and modified with SARS-CoV-2 proteins so that it doesn’t cause infection but can stimulate the immune system.

That speed is incredible given that the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was first published in mid-January. It set off a mad scramble among scientists to develop a vaccine to combat the deadly virus. Some experts believe the world won’t able to totally relax social distancing guidelines until a vaccine is available.

While it all sounds promising, a vaccine -- or vaccines -- will not be on the market anytime soon, experts caution. But some experts predict we’ll have one as soon as 9 months for possible emergency use.

Anthony Fauci, MD, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has often cited a possible 12- to 18-month timeline.

And that is probably extremely optimistic, says Paul Offit, MD, director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I don't see how 12 to 18 months is possible," he says. "That is ridiculously fast."

Vaccines may not make it past early stages of development if they don’t produce the desired immune response. Even if the vaccine proves safe, Offit says they are tricky to make. Once a drug maker has to scale up production, they have to ensure the vaccines are consistent from batch to batch so they will confer immunity across the board.