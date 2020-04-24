Evidence Mounts for Greater COVID Prevalence

He says we should expect the coronavirus to be widespread. “The point people are forgetting is, it’s a community-spreading respiratory virus,” says Adalja. “If you look back at H1N1 in 2009, that was a novel flu virus. Within one year it infected 1 billion people.”

Even if we had a confirmation of how many people have been infected, that wouldn’t necessarily mean we can start going back to our normal lives. A larger number of people who show no symptoms means more could potentially spread the disease.

“If we relax any restrictions, we're going to get more cases, because this virus isn’t going anywhere until there’s a vaccine,” says Adalja.

Cuomo said his state’s antibody tests would be ongoing, and tracking the infection rate would help him make decisions about distancing guidelines. If the state relaxes restrictions and the rate starts rising again, for instance, he might have to revise the guidelines.

One of the problems with a new virus is that nobody has any natural immunity. To achieve herd immunity, upwards of 60% of the population would need to have been infected. The Santa Clara study found only 2.5% to 4.2% of residents had been. The USC/LA County study showed about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county’s adult population has an antibody to the virus. The World Health Organization, too, reached a similar conclusion from preliminary data: 2% to 3% of the world’s population has developed antibodies.

Relying on antibody studies poses another problem. “We don’t even know if having antibodies is protective, short term or long term,” says Denis Nash, PhD, MPH, Executive Director of the CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health in New York. So even if tests show you have antibodies, it may be possible to get re-infected. “We may not be able to achieve herd immunity without a vaccine.”

Before deciding to ease any restrictions, we should be looking at different statistics, including the death rate, Nash says.

That number of fatalities has also been underestimated. Until recently, states only reported a death from COVID-19 only when someone had tested positive. But the CDC last week updated its guidance to now include both confirmed cases and probable ones. When New York added probable cases, the numbers rose by 3,700 from the beginning of the outbreak.