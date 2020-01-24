COMMENTARY: Rheumatologists Challenged in the Era of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 24, 2020 -- Although they are not at the very front line of most medical care that is directly related to the COVID-19 crisis, rheumatologists and people with rheumatic diseases are facing several unique challenges.

The leading challenge is that individuals who have rheumatic diseases are probably at higher risk for complications from infection with SARS-CoV-2 because of their underlying illness or immunosuppressive medications. This may cause anxiety for providers and patients about COVID-19, as well as concerns about rheumatic disease management.

The Medication Challenge

Rheumatologists and patients are faced with difficult decisions about whether to taper or hold immunosuppressive medications in order to potentially reduce the risk for COVID-19, and specifically whether to delay infusions in order to lower the exposure risk created by coming to an infusion center.

There are also questions of whether the risk of contracting COVID-19 may be reduced by tapering or discontinuing other agents, such as injectables or oral disease-modifying agents. These choices must be weighed against controlling an underlying autoimmune disease that itself could cause substantial morbidity or mortality if a flare develops.

Furthermore, deciding which medications to taper or stop if COVID-19 develops is challenging, as well as knowing how long to alter therapy after infection, especially because the timing of viral clearance after clinical infection is not yet clear.

Perhaps all agree that tapering corticosteroids to the lowest dose possible is beneficial for a variety of reasons related to infection risk and other side effects (eg, osteoporosis), although the choices around continuing rheumatic disease medications is complicated by emerging yet limited findings about these risks.

Several medications for rheumatic disease may be helpful for treating COVID-19. These medications include but are not limited to corticosteroids, anti-cytokinetherapies, Januskinaseinhibitors, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine.

It has long been standard practice to taper or discontinue rheumatic disease medications during severe infections, and that may be the right approach with COVID-19. However, additional studies are needed to determine which, if any, rheumatic disease medications may be reasonable to continue in someone who has developed COVID-19.