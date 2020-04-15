COVID-19: Defer 'Bread and Butter' Procedure for Thyroid Nodules

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 27, 2020 -- With a few notable exceptions, the majority of fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies of thyroid nodules should be delayed until the risk of COVID-19, and the burden on resources, has lessened, according to expert consensus.

"Our group recommends that FNA biopsy of most asymptomatic thyroid nodules — taking into account the sonographic characteristics and patients' clinical picture — be deferred to a later time, when risk of exposure to COVID-19 is more manageable and resource restriction is no longer a concern," say the endocrinologists, writing in a guest editorial in Clinical Thyroidology.

All elective procedures have been canceled under guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in conjunction with the US Surgeon General, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, thyroid nodule FNAs, though elective, fall into the category of being considered medically necessary and potentially prolonging life expectancy

Yet with approximately 90% of asymptomatic thyroid nodules turning out to be benign, and little evidence that early detection and treatment affects disease outcomes, there is a strong argument for deferral in most cases, stress Ming Lee and colleagues, from the endocrinology division at Phoenix VA Health Care System (PVAHCS), Arizona, who convened a multidisciplinary meeting to address the urgent issue.

Patients should instead be interviewed by an endocrinologist (preferably via telehealth) to collect their clinical history as well as assess their perception of the disease and risk of malignancy, senior author S. Mitchell Harman, MD, chief of PVAHCS, told Medscape Medical News.

"The principal guiding factor should be the objectively assessed likelihood of malignancy of the individual patient's nodule(s)," he said.

"In my opinion, we should also factor in the patient's level of anxiety, since some patients are more sanguine about risk than others and our goal is to provide relief of anxiety as well as to determine need for, and course of, subsequent treatment," Harman added.

Vast Majority of Malignant Thyroid Nodules Are DTC, Which Is 'Indolent'

Lee and colleagues note that, even of the 10% of thyroid nodules that do prove to be malignant, the vast majority of these (90%) are differentiated thyroid cancers (DTC). In general, patients with DTC "follow an indolent course and have excellent outcomes."