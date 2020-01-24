He Survived COVID-19. Can His Blood Help Others?

MONDAY, April 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Domenico Piccininni is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have had a COVID-19 infection and recovered after a bit of misery, but with no lasting complications.

What sets him apart from many other survivors is that Piccininni is trying to help people who now have more severe COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, the Atlanta-area resident donated his plasma. Plasma is a component of blood that contains antibodies, which are made by the immune system in response to a specific infection. Because the 50-year-old Piccininni recovered from a COVID-19 infection, his body now produces antibodies that are primed to fight the new coronavirus.

The hope is that giving his plasma and antibodies (called "convalescent plasma") will help kick-start the fight against the virus for people who are currently very sick with COVID-19 infections.

Piccininni is a reluctant hero, though. At first, he thought he wouldn't want anyone to even know that he had been sick with COVID-19. He worried there might be a potential stigma.

"I felt like [having had the infection] might be like a scarlet letter, but the doctor said I should think of it more like a badge of honor, because I could help people," Piccininni said.

He also admitted to being a bit uneasy about the procedure because he didn't quite know what to expect.

"My wife volunteered me," he said, laughing. "I've never even donated blood before. But, we have five kids and if one of them were on the edge, I would hope someone would help. As nervous as it might make you feel, you have to think about your fellow humankind. How can you not think about saving a life if you can?"

The good news is that the donation process isn't a big deal -- just a little bit of time and a needlestick.

Dr. Kent Holland, medical director of the Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Northside Hospital (the hospital where Piccininni donated) and Atlanta Blood Services in Atlanta, said, "The donation process is pretty straightforward. The whole process takes about 75 to 90 minutes, and there really aren't any significant risks."