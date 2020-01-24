The Pause: Honoring the Dead in COVID-19 to Advance Care

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 27, 2020 -- Could we take a moment just to Pause and honor this person in the bed. This was someone who was alive and now has passed away. They were someone who loved and was loved. They were someone's friend and family member. In our own way and in silence let us stand and take a moment to honor both this person in the bed and all the valiant efforts that were made on their behalf.

The suggested script is simple, to be followed by 15 to 45 seconds of silence after the death of a patient.

It is a moment to stop and honor a life lost and offer closure to the healthcare team that was present in the final moments of a patient's life. And, for those who engage in the practice, it has been particularly necessary in the time of COVID-19.

"In medicine, we talk about 'cases', but every case is a person," said Eileen Barrett, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of New Mexico in Santa Fe. "And the way things are going with the pandemic, they may have died alone and they may have died terribly," she said.

"The Pause allows us to acknowledge the person and their passing, and recognize the team that helped relieve their suffering," she added. "To me, this is a really important way to honor that life."

What is known as The Pause in many medical practices has its roots in a trauma bay more than a decade ago. A patient, whom healthcare workers had been trying to save, lost his life. As soon as he was declared dead, the atmosphere in the room shifted markedly. Seconds before, the patient lying on the bed had been the focal point of some 30 medical professionals' attention, but after his death, it was time to move on to the next patient, the next task, the next job.

That's when the chaplain spoke up.

"Before we leave," she asked, "can we just stay here and pray?"