COVID-19 May Cause Severe Heart Condition in Kids

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Children don't typically fall seriously ill from the new coronavirus, but doctors are raising the alarm that some kids with COVID-19 infections in Europe have developed Kawasaki disease, a condition that can trigger serious heart problems.

Children in the United States aren't immune to this complication, experts say.

Dr. Michael Portman is director of the Kawasaki Disease Patient Program at Seattle Children's Hospital. He said, "The problem is that the symptoms of COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease overlap, and we're worried that parents of kids who have a fever may not want to bring them into the hospital for fear of COVID, but it could be Kawasaki disease and it won't get treated."

In addition, he explained that parents of children diagnosed with COVID-19 may not worry much about a fever if other symptoms aren't obvious, but "in children, COVID may be triggering an inflammatory response that doctors would call Kawasaki disease," Portman explained.

He said he's heard scattered reports of Kawasaki disease in children in the United States, as well as more cases in Europe.

The Paediatric Intensive Care Society (PICS) in the United Kingdom issued an urgent alert this week to warn doctors who care for critically ill patients with COVID-19 that National Health Service (NHS) England reported a small increase in the number of patients who also seem to have Kawasaki disease. Patients with both conditions might have heart inflammation and other serious heart issues.

However, the advisory also tried to reassure parents. "If you are a parent, please be assured that serious illness as a result of COVID-19 still appears to be a very rare event in children," the PICS statement said.

So, what symptoms should parents keep an eye out for?

The most telling symptom is a very high fever for five days. The fever is typically at least 101 degrees Fahrenheit, but can be 104 degrees F or higher, according to the American Heart Association. Portman said the fever might come and go during that time, but if your child has a high fever for four or five days, they should be evaluated by a doctor.