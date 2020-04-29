Remdesivir & COVID Studies Find Different Results

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Two new reports have produced conflicting results on the potential effectiveness of remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug considered to be one of the leading hopes in the fight against COVID-19.

Disappointing results emerged from the first gold-standard clinical trial for remdesivir, which found that the drug did not help patients in China with severe COVID-19. Those findings were published April 29 in The Lancet medical journal.

On the same day, drugmaker Gilead Sciences announced positive early findings from a U.S.-designed clinical trial being conducted at 180 sites around the world.

Gilead announced that the U.S. trial will show that COVID-19 patients treated earlier with remdesivir had better outcomes than those who received the drug later in the course of their illness.

The trial also will show that people who take remdesivir for five days do as well as patients who take a 10-day course, Gilead said.

Infectious disease experts said they are more encouraged by the U.S. clinical trial -- which is being run by the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) -- than they are discouraged by the Chinese trial.

That's because the Chinese team "only enrolled half the patients you would need to have a powerful study result" from such a clinical trial, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and hospital epidemiologist with Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y.

"It would have been great if they had seen evidence it worked, even in the small number of patients they studied," Glatt said. "It's not a very encouraging result, but it's inadequate to say the drug doesn't work."

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the Chinese trial is an "important milestone and allows us to better assess the impact of the drug in a rigorous manner."

However, Adalja added that "the study, because it did not meet its enrollment goals, is underpowered so it is not a definitive result and will need to be supplemented with other trial data.