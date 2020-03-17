What's Your Malpractice Risk When Treating COVID-19 Patients?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 29, 2020 -- As if the COVID-19 crisis isn't terrible enough, there are some attorneys who are willing to make it worse for physicians.

At least one national plaintiff attorney malpractice firm has been advising the public to be on the lookout for certain types of medical negligence that could occur during this crisis and that might be grounds for making a claim:

Alleged failures of hospitals to prepare for and respond appropriately and timely to coronavirus patients;

The negligent failure of hospitals and other healthcare providers to timely diagnose the coronavirus in patients;

The negligent failure to take appropriate precautions to prevent or limit the exposure to and spread of coronavirus among patients not infected;

The negligent failure to timely and appropriately treat coronavirus patients; and

Negligent failures that result in the delay of unrelated treatments and procedures that cause harm to patients.

Does this mean that physicians and hospitals that are already putting themselves at risk to treat COVID-19 patients are in greater danger of being sued? According to Reza Torkzadeh, Esq, CEO and managing attorney of a personal injury firm in Los Angeles, these types of claims are not out of the question.

"Maybe some creative lawyers will come up with ways to describe willful misconduct in certain ways," he said. For example, many patients who test positive for COVID-19 but who are not ill enough to be hospitalized are being told to self-quarantine and recover at home.

"If a doctor says, 'Go home and wait it out,' I could potentially see some exposure if that individual goes home and does pass away," Torkzadeh said. Similarly, with shortages of hospital beds and staff throughout the country, hospitals may be accused of negligence, he added.

"Naturally, anytime a family member loses a loved one, they're going to be looking for negligence — that something fell below the standard of care — but I think it's going to be a stretch," he said. "If you read the text of the [emergency declaration] by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), it [indicates] it's going to be very difficult for lawyers and plaintiffs to really prosecute these cases successfully," said Torkzadeh.