COVID-19: A 'Marathon, Not a Sprint' for Psychiatry

APRIL 30, 2020 -- The tragic death by suicide this week of an emergency department physician who had been caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City underscores the huge psychological impact of the pandemic ― which will linger long after the virus is gone, experts say.

"For frontline responders, the trauma of witnessing so much illness and death will have lasting effects for many," Bruce Schwartz, MD, president of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), said during the opening session of the virtual APA Spring Highlights Meeting 2020, which is replacing the organization's canceled annual meeting.

"We will need the full workforce to cope with the psychiatric effects" of the pandemic, added Schwartz, who is also deputy chairman and professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City.

Joshua Morganstein, MD, chair of the APA's Committee on the Psychiatric Dimensions of Disaster, led an afternoon session at the virtual meeting on "healthcare worker and organizational sustainment during COVID-19."

The crisis is shaping up to be "a marathon, not a sprint; and self-care will remain a critical and ongoing issue. We are in this together," he said.

Once the pandemic passes, "if history is any predictor, we should expect a significant 'tail' of mental health needs that extend for a considerable period of time," Morganstein added.

Psychological First Aid

It is important to realize that the psychological and behavioral effects of disasters are experienced by "more people, over a greater geography, across a much longer period of time than all other medical effects combined. This is important for disaster resource planning," Morganstein told meeting attendees.

At times of crisis, many people will experience distress reactions and engage in behaviors that put their health at risk. Insomnia, increased alcohol and substance use, and family conflict are common and have a negative impact on functioning, he said.

In addition, pandemics result in unique responses. Protracted fear and uncertainty, elements of isolation, anger, misinformation, and faltering confidence in government/institutions may alter perceptions of risk.