COVID-19 & Household Spread: How Likely?

April 30, 2020 --"It was the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has."

Those were the words of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, talking on air in mid-April with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he was quarantined at home with COVID-19 and hoping he wouldn't spread it to the rest of his family.

But he had — his wife, Cristina, tested positive, and then their son Mario,14, also contracted it. The parents have been cleared and are recovered, and Mario is recuperating. Cuomo's fear of spreading the coronavirus to the rest of the family is shared by legions of patients, especially those whose illness is not serious enough for hospitalization and are isolating themselves at home.

According to a new study, fear of transmission to household members is realistic, says Yang Yang, PhD, associate professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, who led the research to evaluate how commonly patients transmit COVID-19 to close contacts.

His team estimates that more than 19% of people in the same household as a COVID-19 patient, or nearly 1 in 5, can expect to develop the infection. An estimated 14% of close contacts who aren't in the same household but see the patient regularly will also develop the infection themselves, Yang says.

The researchers calculated the risk by using patient information on 212 ''primary" patients, 137 close contacts who developed COVID-19 and 1,938 uninfected close contacts, all in Guangzhou, China. To arrive at the estimates of risk, they also used a statistical model to account for all the differences in exposure level, Yang says, such as whether a household had one person ill or two. The researchers assumed an average incubation period of 4 days and a maximum infectious period of 13 days.

One of the most surprising findings, Yang says, is that ''the infectivity is pretty high during the incubation period, when the patient didn't show any symptoms. The infectivity rate is as high during the asymptomatic period as during the symptomatic period."

Even before the patients' isolation period, ''there was a lot of transmission,” Yang says.

The researchers conclude that SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is more transmissible in households than either SARS or MERS, and that those age 60 and above are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 from family members or roommates.

The study was published as a pre-print in medRxiv and has not yet been peer-reviewed.