Coronavirus Social: Babies Shouldn't Wear Masks, Experts Warn

MAY 01, 2020 -- Here's what's happening on social media so far this week that's related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baby Masks Are Dangerous

Twitter sounded the alarm on masks for very young children over the weekend. In response to an Amazon ad for Jonigo breathable gauze masks for children 0–3 years old, pediatric physician assistant Alyson Smith tweeted,

"Hey @Amazon this product could be deadly to babies and must be removed immediately."

Hey @Amazon this product could be deadly to babies and must be removed immediately.@CDCgov and @AmerAcadPeds say no masks under age 2 due to high risk of suffocation. Reported via @AmazonHelp chat last week but product is still up.#COVID19 #Pediatrics https://t.co/QNPDr5DNxQ pic.twitter.com/qSDKXDngDG — Alyson Smith (@PedsAly) April 26, 2020

Smith and other users stress that both the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend against masks for small children, especially babies, because of the high risk for suffocation. She complained to the Amazon help center, and it appears the masks, along with similar products, have been removed from the site. However, baby masks are still readily available on numerous other websites.

Protective face masks for kids may be a tempting purchase for parents, especially since there has been an increase in reports of severe gastrointestinal distress and cardiac inflammation in pediatric coronavirus patients. The characteristic COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath are less common in children than adults, according to the CDC.

COVID Could Be a Setback for Women in Medicine

Early data suggest that women are losing out when it comes to journal submissions related to the new coronavirus.

Social distancing shrinks the amount of time women can devote to research, Elizabeth Hannon, PhD, the deputy editor of the British Journal for the Philosophy of Science, explained on Twitter. She noted that she had received "negligible" submissions from women within the past month and that she had "never seen anything like it."

Negligible number of submissions to the journal from women in the last month. Never seen anything like it. — Elizabeth Hannon (@El_Dritch) April 18, 2020

"This is a precursor to a disastrous backslide for academic women in era of #COVID19...." responded Vineet Arora, MD, the chief medical officer at University Chicago Medicine. She cited the possibility of more layoffs of female staff, owing to pending budget cuts, and fewer promotions, grants, and tenured positions for women during the COVID-19 pandemic. These developments could reverse the gains women have made in medicine over the past 20 years, she added.