Excess Cancer Deaths Predicted as Care Disrupted by COVID-19

MAY 01, 2020 -- The majority of patients who have cancer or are suspected of having cancer are not accessing healthcare services in the United Kingdom or the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first report of its kind estimates.

As a result, there will be an excess of deaths among patients who have cancer and multiple comorbidities in both countries during the current coronavirus emergency, the report warns.

The authors calculate that there will be 6270 excess deaths among cancer patients 1 year from now in England and 33,890 excess deaths among cancer patients in the United States. (In the United States, the estimated excess number of deaths applies only to patients older than 40 years, they note.)

"The recorded underlying cause of these excess deaths may be cancer, COVID-19 or comorbidity (such as myocardial infarction)," Alvina Lai, PhD, University College London, United Kingdom, and colleagues observe.

"Our data have highlighted how cancer patients with multimorbidity are a particularly at-risk group during the current pandemic," they emphasize.

The study was published on ResearchGate as a preprint and has not undergone peer review.

Commenting on the study on the UK Science Media Center, several experts emphasized the lack of peer review, noting that interpretation of these data needs to be further refined on the basis of that input. One expert suggested that there are "substantial uncertainties that this paper does not adequately communicate." But others argued that this topic was important enough to warrant early release of the data.

Chris Bunce, PhD, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, said this study represents "a highly valuable contribution."

"It is universally accepted that early diagnosis and treatment and adherence to treatment regimens saves lives," he pointed out.

"Therefore, these COVID-19-related impacts will cost lives," Bunce said.

"And if this information is to influence cancer care and guide policy during the COVID-19 crisis, then it is important that the findings are disseminated and discussed immediately, warranting their release ahead of peer view," he added.

In a Medscape UK commentary, oncologist Karol Sikora, MD, PhD, argues that "restarting cancer services can't come soon enough."