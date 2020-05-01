COVID-19 Daily: Antibody Testing Update, PPE Gender Divide

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 04, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

FDA Announces Antibody Test Regulation

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced new requirements for COVID-19 antibody tests Monday, altering an earlier policy that allowed commercial antibody test developers to validate their own tests and sell them without agency review.

The updated policy requires companies to submit requests for Emergency Use Authorization, along with their validation data, within 10 business days. The FDA has also provided specific performance threshold recommendations for the tests' specificity and sensitivity.

COVID-19 PPE Gender Divide

Healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients spend a lot of time wearing uncomfortable personal protective equipment (PPE). Those who are female or from ethnic minorities face the added problem of PPE that doesn't fit them, Medscape News UK reports.

"Most PPE we have in the [National Health Service (NHS)] is designed for the male body, and it should be available too for women, given that they make up 75% of the workers in our NHS," said a professor of general practice and expert on racism and inequality in the UK's health system. "It is not a new problem, but the current pandemic has made the situation acute — masks need to fit properly."

Remdesivir Critiques

The results from clinical trials are not usually announced on live television from the Oval Office. However, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci, MD, chose this unusual setting to share initial information about the trial his institute ran testing remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 because he was concerned the information would be leaked, Reuters reported.

Adding to the questions, the trial's primary endpoint had been changed 2 weeks prior to Fauci's announcement: Initially it was a composite measure to be assessed 15 days after treatment, one that would reflect patient mortality, need for ventilation, supplemental oxygen, and ongoing care; it was changed to an endpoint counting the days it took for patients to recover.