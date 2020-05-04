Navajo Nation Expands COVID Tests, Keeps Lockdown

May 4, 2020 -- The Navajo Nation is struggling to manage a COVID-19 outbreak on its reservation that appears to have started at a large religious gathering last month. The number of positive cases has since escalated to 2,373, with 73 deaths, the Navajo Department of Health reported May 2.

Loretta Christensen, MD, chief medical officer of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, expects the number of cases to increase as testing expands. The IHS and other health care groups are doing coronavirus testing at a much higher rate than neighboring states, TheSalt Lake Tribune reported. The agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides health services for about 2.56 million of the nation’s estimated 5.2 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

So far, more than 11,500 tests have been done in the Navajo Nation, including 9,200 negative tests, the Navajo Department of Health says. The Tribune on April 20 calculated a rate of 2,759 tests per 100,000 people for the Navajo Nation, giving it the third highest testing rate, after New York and Louisiana, and ahead of New Jersey and California.

“The IHS has been given priority access to rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test systems as part of White House efforts to expand access to testing in rural communities,” Christensen says in an email. The agency has received and distributed 250 ID NOW COVID-19 care test systems to federal and tribal health care facilities throughout Indian Country in 31 states. The Navajo Nation received 36 of the systems, she says.

“This test allows for medical diagnostic testing at the time and place of patient care, provides COVID-19 results in under 13 minutes, and expands the capacity for coronavirus testing for individuals exhibiting symptoms as well as for health care professionals and the first responder community,” says Christensen.

Since only gloves and a face mask are needed to give this rapid test, it will save personal protective equipment (PPE) while still keeping health care workers safe.

There are shortages of PPE, including non-N95 masks, goggles, and face shields. “The Navajo Area is delivering supplies to the service units as quickly as possible and using every available avenue to purchase more supplies and keep up with the demand,” says Christensen.

There is also a longstanding shortage of nurses on the reservation to deal with the pandemic. The Navajo Area has used volunteers to help and reassigned other staff to needed areas.