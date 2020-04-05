Students Upset by USMLE Response to COVID-19 Demand Changes

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 04, 2020 -- Students frustrated with changes to the way they will take US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) tests during the COVID-19 crisis have published an open letter to the test program's cosponsor detailing their concerns and offering alternatives.

A tweet on May 1 introduced the letter, coauthored by Leah Pierson, a second-year MD/PhD student at Harvard Medical School in Boston, and Elizabeth Stein, a second-year student at University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, who worked with input from other students.

The letter not only describes some of the students' biggest concerns but also suggests alternatives. It was addressed to the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME), which cosponsors the USMLE tests with the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB).

At the time of this publication, the letter had more than 1600 signatures from students across the country.

Left in Limbo

Chief among the criticisms was a complaint about the reduction in the number of spots available during each exam session. The test facilitator, Prometric, has cut the number of spots in half to allow for social distancing. "Thousands of second- and third-year medical students have been randomly selected to have their test dates canceled, and these cancellations have left students in limbo, studying indefinitely for the most important exams of their careers," the letter states. "Resident physicians, many of whom are working long hours caring for COVID patients, have been similarly impacted by Step 3 exam cancellations."

Pierson, who is scheduled to take steps 1 and 2 of the exam this summer, told Medscape Medical News that she has personal concerns for all who need to take any of the USMLE tests. She said that as an MD/PhD student, she is particularly worried because the changes may mean having to take the exams while being a full-time PhD student.

"But what motivated the letter," she said, "was hearing from friends and a lot of people across the country who have been impacted in much more significant ways."

Some students will be forced to make difficult choices, such as traveling at considerable expense to take a test in a city that has fewer COVID-19 restrictions and thus more test spots, which could mean breaking stay-at-home orders, Pierson said.