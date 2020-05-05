Cats, Dogs and COVID: How Safe Are Your Pets?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Nadia, a tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo, tested positive for the coronavirus. A few pet cats in the United States (and maybe one dog) have, too.

And since the novel coronavirus causing the current pandemic is thought to have originated at a live animal market in China, some people have wondered if they need to worry about their own pets.

The good news is that any risk to humans from Fluffy or Fido is very low, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bad news? Humans with COVID-19 infections could pose a slight risk to certain animals, such as cats or ferrets., but not dogs

"There have really only been a handful of known domestic animal infections in the entire world," said Dr. John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"There are reports of a few cats in China and two dogs tested positive there, too," Howe said. Several cats in the United States have also been diagnosed with the virus. Howe added that the animals all had minor symptoms.

And in one case -- the first reported infection in a dog in the United States -- Howe said he's not convinced the dog even had any symptoms.

"It's doubtful the dog [a pug] -- was even ill. Pugs have upper respiratory problems anyway. It's very easy for the test to pick up the presence of the virus in a dog's mouth, but it doesn't necessarily mean the dog was infected. The dog could have licked up the virus from any of the people in the household," Howe explained.

Winston, the pug, was living with a family of four in North Carolina. One family member admitted that the pug was allowed to lick from the family's plates. In a study at Duke University, three family members and Winston tested positive, according to news reports.

"A daughter, another dog and a cat didn't test positive," Howe said.

Not all animals are safe from COVID-19, however. Besides 4-year-old Nadia, four tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo reportedly contracted COVID. But leopards, cheetahs and cougars don't seem to be susceptible, Howe said.