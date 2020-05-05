Don’t Skip Vital Care, Babies’ Shots, Doctors Warn

May 5, 2020 -- As COVID-19 causes serious illness across the nation and deaths are mounting, many people who used to go to the doctor have stopped for fear of catching the disease.

Patients with heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions may be sacrificing their care -- which can lead to severe, even life-threatening consequences.

Others may be putting off preventive care, increasing their risk down the road.

Emergency room doctor Megan Ranney, MD, says that although the flow of COVID patients is tremendous, the volume of patients who have non-coronavirus health problems is down around 50%.

While that might seem like a good thing as it frees up resources for COVID patients, Ranney says it’s concerning because people aren’t coming in when they need care. A recent survey from Emergencyphysicians.org revealed that almost a third of adults surveyed delayed or avoided going to the ER when sick.

“We are seeing a lot of patients that are coming in too late,” says Ranney, who works at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital. “For example, stroke patients that have already become worse and it’s too late to give the TPA, which can slow down the progress of the stroke.”

“People with diabetes are waiting at home with higher blood sugars longer than they should; this means that many need hospitalization or even ICU care.“

And Ranney says her colleagues have seen patients who have been in pain because of appendicitis, some with an appendix that has already ruptured by the time they come in.

For problems like heart failure and other heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, experts agree that it is essential to reach out to doctors and be seen when you have health problems. Telemedicine can work for routine checkups and maintenance. But doctors worry that some of the patients they’re not seeing may be suffering in silence at home, with grave consequences.

Prashant Kaul, MD, tells a story about heart patients who may be suffering at home, with grave consequences.

“We have definitely seen a significant reduction across the country in the number of patients presenting to the hospital with heart attacks,” says Kaul, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at the Piedmont Heart Institute in Atlanta. “The reduction is anywhere from approximately 10 to 40%. … The most likely explanation for this is that patients are afraid of coming into the hospital to seek medical attention. It seems they would rather stay at home, despite severe symptoms.”