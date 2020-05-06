What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 06, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Doctors Take PPE Procurement Into Their Own Hands

Frustrated with shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), physicians joined forces to create a new distribution channel and get supplies to those most in need. Now the most centralized such platform in the United States, GetUsPPE.org has already delivered hundreds of thousands of units of PPE to cities nationwide.

The initiative began with a tweet from Esther Choo, MD, from the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, which drew attention to PPE shortages. Choo then worked with Megan Ranney, MD, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, to cofound the new enterprise.

The doctors are now collaborating with other organizations, procuring bulk orders when possible and soliciting donations of PPE. Taking action to address the PPE shortages head-on is empowering, Ranney said, and helps address her concerns as she witnesses an increasing number of young people and healthcare colleagues with COVID-19.

Early Case in France Sheds Light on Pandemic Start

It turns out that a fishmonger in France who tested negative for the flu in late December 2019 actually had COVID-19 almost 1 month earlier than the first confirmed cases in that country, according to a Reuters report. Researchers identified the 42-year-old man when they reevaluated 24 people who tested negative for flu in December and January.

The case could be important to determine when and where the virus initially emerged. A spokesman for the World Health Organization said she was not surprised, and there could be other earlier cases that come to light. How the man acquired the infection remains unclear. He reportedly had no history of recent travel or any known connection to China but did work near a Paris airport where he was exposed to international travelers.

Alcohol Abuse Associated With COVID-19 Linked to Liver Problems

Physicians in Los Angeles report an increase in hospitalizations related to alcohol problems that they attribute to the challenges of COVID-19 isolation. Increased anxiety, stress, and boredom could be driving more alcohol consumption and more people to UCLA Medical Center with liver dysfunction.