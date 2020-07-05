By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The ordeal faced by critically ill COVID-19 patients likely won't end even if they pull through and survive their life-threatening infection, experts fear.

Some of these survivors will be emotionally scarred by their time spent in an intensive care unit (ICU), and they are at increased risk of psychological problems, such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Unfortunately, I do think this is one of the expected unintended consequences of a pandemic," said Dr. David Shulkin, a former secretary of Veterans Affairs and former president and CEO of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

"In almost every other pandemic that's been studied, there have been associated behavioral health issues that have been not only short-term but long-term in standing, and this one is no different," Shulkin said during a HealthDay Live Stream interview.

Shulkin noted one study from Wuhan, China, in which more than 700 COVID-19 patients were given a standardized test for symptoms of PTSD.

"Over 96% of those respondents indicated they were suffering from post-traumatic stress," Shulkin said. "I do think this is something we have to give serious evaluation to and make sure we are addressing these issues."

Severely ill COVID-19 patients often require mechanical ventilation to maintain their breathing as the virus ravages their lungs. The procedure keeps them alive, but ventilation is a nightmarish experience.

Lingering trauma

A ventilated patient cannot talk or eat. The tube down their throat causes coughing or gagging. Many are heavily sedated to keep them comfortable and prevent them from "fighting" the ventilator by trying to breathe on their own, according to the American Thoracic Society.

About one-quarter of patients on a mechanical ventilator end up developing PTSD, said Dr. Udit Chaddha, an interventional pulmonologist with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. As many as half suffer symptoms of depression afterwards.

"It is not a benign thing," Chaddha said. "There are a lot of side effects."

The numbers Chaddha cited are similar to the results from a 2018 British study of nearly 5,000 ICU patients.