What Day Is It? This Is Your Brain on Quarantine

May 7, 2020 -- If it feels like all your internal clocks are melting as your stay-at-home days drone on, you are not alone. Researchers say that people in various levels of COVID-19 quarantine around the world are reporting a distorted sense of time.

Some people say they feel as if their days are sped up and flying by, while others sense that time has slowed to a crawl. An event that happened just weeks ago feels like something that happened years ago.

WJW, a Fox affiliate in Cleveland, started a tongue-in-cheek segment on its morning show that does nothing more than tell people what day it is. It went viral.

Researchers are hoping to use this collective time warp to learn more about how the brain perceives time and what, exactly, throws those perceptions out of whack.

Philip Gable, PhD, director of experimental programs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, recognized the pandemic was messing with our sense of time early on. He quickly applied for a grant from the National Science Foundation to take stock of what is going on. So far, he’s surveyed about 1,100 people across the U.S. He’s still analyzing his data, but early results show that about half -- 48% -- have reported that time was moving slowly or dragging during the past month, while 1 in 4, or 25%, said they felt like time was flying faster than usual.

Why that might be happening is still an open question, but cognitive scientists already know some of the rough outlines of what’s going on.

“We’re losing a lot of temporal cues,” says Sophie Herbst, PhD, a cognitive neuroscientist at Humboldt University in Berlin.

Temporal cues or temporal anchors are regularly occurring events, like weekends, which would normally break up the workweek. These anchors help us orient in time.

In 1974, researchers in Israel conducted what has become a classic experiment in the field of time perception.

Israel has a 6-day workweek, with one day of rest: Saturday. For 2 weeks, on each workday, scientists approached people on the street and asked them, “What day is today?”