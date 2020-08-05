Children With Kawasaki-Like Disease Positive for COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 08, 2020 -- Since April 15, France has seen — like Italy, the UK, Spain, and Belgium — the arrival in intensive care of a surprisingly high number of children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

Medscape's French Edition has learned around 20 cases have been reported in the Île-de-France region around Paris, although others have been recorded in Reims, Nancy, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Chambéry, and Lyon.

It is a highly unusual incidence rate that suggests a link with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an online press conference on April 30 organized by Assistance publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the university hospital trust in the region, several doctors from Necker Hospital in Paris described the profile of these patients and the possible link with COVID-19.

"There are very few inflammatory diseases in which we see damage to the heart muscle. It was easy to label these patients with Kawasaki disease, as the pathophysiology is similar," commented Sylvain Renolleau, MD, PhD, of intensive care and medico-surgical monitoring at Necker Hospital.

The Profile of Young Patients in Intensive Care

Concerning the age and risk factors of these patients, the doctors indicated that there was not one who had a notable history, such as obesity or cardiovascular disease. The median age was 9.5 years, and ranged from 3 to 17 years.

Setting out the symptomatology of the patients during their hospitalization, Renolleau said the children arrived in the emergency room after several days of fever and abdominal pain or vomiting. Sometimes they had a very fleeting rash and presented with cardiac and circulatory failure, in the context of severe inflammation.

"All the children needed ventilatory support, even if they did not have pulmonary disease, due to their hemodynamic problems. Almost all of them needed medical support to aid cardiac function and normalize arterial function," he added.

All of the children progressed favorably after 3 or 4 days in intensive care, with complete restoration of cardiac function.

What Is the Link With COVID-19?

While there were doubts a few days ago, it is now clear that "the children were all in contact at some point with the virus," confirmed Renolleau.