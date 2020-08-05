COVID-19 Daily: Be Wary of New Treatments, HCW Infections

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 08, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Be Wary of Those Racing to Fill the Therapeutic Void

The quick spread of COVID-19 and the resultant patient volume have physicians facing a disease they don't completely understand, with little data to support any treatment, Aaron B. Holley, MD, program director of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center writes in Medscape.

"I'd advise you to be suspicious of anyone who emphatically supports a particular therapy or treatment modality at this point," he writes. "Their words may be amplified in the echo chamber created by the therapeutic void, but you can still tune them out."

Estimated 90,000 Health Workers Infected

At least 90,000 healthcare workers worldwide may have been infected with COVID-19, according to an estimate from the International Council of Nurses (ICN), which represents 130 national associations and more than 20 million registered nurses.

The 90,000 estimate covers 30 countries and is based on information collected from national nursing associations, government figures, and media reports. More than 260 nurses have died from the disease, the ICN said.

US "Deaths of Despair" From COVID-19 Projected

An additional 75,000 Americans could die by suicide, drugs, or alcohol abuse because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to projections in a report from the Well Being Trust and the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care.

For the analysis, the researchers combined information on the number of deaths from suicide, alcohol, and drugs in 2018 (181,686) as a baseline. They projected levels of unemployment from 2020 to 2029, and then used economic modeling to estimate the additional annual number of deaths.

Evidence Builds Linking Anticoagulation to COVID-19 Survival

Among nearly 3000 patients with COVID-19 admitted to New York City's Mount Sinai Health System beginning in mid-March, median survival increased from 14 days to 21 days with the addition of anticoagulation, researchers report. In-hospital mortality was 22.5% with anticoagulation and 22.8% without anticoagulation.