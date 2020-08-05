COVID-19: How to Recognize and Manage Kawasaki-like Syndrome

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 08, 2020 -- FRANCE — An unusually high number of children have been admitted to intensive care in France since April 15 with an inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki disease.

What do we know about this rare disease? How does the clinical picture of the children currently hospitalized differ from the classic symptomatology? How should they be managed?

Medscape French Edition asked Léa Cacoub, MD, a cardiologist at Lariboisière Hospital, Paris, to take stock.

What is the normal prevalence of Kawasaki syndrome? Are these new cases surprising?

This disease, which is the leading cause of childhood acquired heart disease in industrialized nations, is very rare. It affects around one child in 6000 in France and the United States, and one in 12,000 in the UK. It is more common in Japan, with an incidence of 1 in 1000.

The incidence is 2.5 times higher in patients of Asian origin than in those of Caucasian origin, which suggests a genetic predisposition. It is also surprising that there was no increase in cases of Kawasaki disease since the start of the Asian epidemic in December; at least, this was not reported in the Chinese or Japanese series.

There is an annual seasonal gradient, with winter and spring surges of the disease. But it has become clear over the past 3 weeks that an unusual number of children of all ages have been hospitalized with multisystem inflammation frequently associated with circulatory failure, with elements suggestive of myocarditis.

We are concerned about the epidemic nature of these cases of Kawasaki-like disease in our intensive care units in Île-de-France [the region around Paris], with at least 25 in 3 weeks and 9 in Necker hospital over the past 2 days (as of April 30).

On the other hand, contact with our British, Spanish, Italian, and Belgian colleagues confirms this as an emerging problem.

What is the link between Kawasaki disease and COVID-19?

The pathology of Kawasaki disease is still unknown, and several theories have been proposed, including the possibility of an infection by a microorganism that secretes toxins, and of a process linked to superantigens.