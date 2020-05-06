COVID-19 Daily: States Get Remdesivir, ICE Center Death

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 09, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Feds Announce Remdesivir Plans

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the 13 states to which it is initially sending doses of the drug remdesivir that manufacturer Gilead Sciences donated to the federal government, but many questions about accessing and using the drug remain.

"I am not aware of the formula for how these states and quantities were selected and why they were prioritized. If this formula and the timeline were available, we could understand when we might have some medication available," writes a member of the University of Washington School of Medicine's committee for COVID-19 treatment guidelines. Washington is not one of the initial states to receive donated remdesivir.

First Death in ICE Detention Center

The first death from COVID-19 in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility has occurred in southern San Diego, and another 133 detainees and 10 staff at the facility have confirmed infections. Nationwide, ICE facilities have reported 788 confirmed cases among detainees, and a new modeling study predicts that intensive care units in more than half of hospitals within 10 miles of an ICE detention facility would be overwhelmed within months in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

FDA Commissioner Self-Quarantining

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD, is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, Reuters reports. Hahn took a diagnostic test and got a negative result. In related news, Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Antigen Test Authorized

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first diagnostic test that works by detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens from nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs. Antigen tests provide results quickly, but are less sensitive than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, so negative results do not rule out infection, according to the agency.

Unsubstantiated Film "Plandemic" Makes the Rounds