COMMENTARY: The Most Difficult 12 Hours of My Career

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 09, 2020 -- It's my first shift in the emergency room in 12 years, an overnight shift. I will be helping cover COVID-19 patients who are headed to the ICU but don't have a bed yet.

The sun is setting as I walk toward the hospital. The streets are quiet. About half of the people I pass are wearing masks.

I've been feeling uneasy all day. Unsure, even. The online training and electronic guides to ICU care for COVID patients were hardly reassuring.

I approach the hospital entrance that I have walked through many times before this. Now there's a barrier here and two military-style tents outside with makeshift beds — a first stop for patients to determine who belongs in the hospital.

A sign directs me to enter through the exit door, toward some mirror image of the hospital I have known. I would usually go to the left, to my office, my clinic, the operating rooms of the pediatric hospital where I take care of children.

Instead, tonight I turn right to go to the adult ER.

I haven't worked in the ER since I was an intern, and it might as well have been a lifetime ago. The best I can hope for is to find some way to be useful.

I ask the registration clerk where to go. "Am I supposed to be in area C or D?" She shows me the way and we head to the back of the ER, now converted to a makeshift ICU. The door swings open to reveal about 30 patients lying side by side, some coughing, some on oxygen, some on ventilators, all in varying stages of respiratory distress.

I turn to put on the protective gear that the nurse manager gave me: surgical mask over my N95 mask, yellow gown, surgical cap, face shield, gloves. By the time I'm done, someone has quietly coded. And gone.

There's a flurry of activity around bed 7. They're getting ready to intubate the patient, a man in his 60s. He is smiling, reassuring us with hand gestures that he is fine as several people work on getting a good IV. I glance at his oxygen level — too low, even with maximum oxygen. He needs to be intubated, and I ask if his wife knows. He says no and gives me a message for her. So I call. She is surprisingly calm, and I make sure to tell him that she understands and is doing fine. I take his hand and he is put to sleep, breathing tube placed, ventilator attached.