Can Schools Really Reopen Safely?

MONDAY, May 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As parts of the United States begin to reopen, two big questions loom for parents -- how quickly can kids get back to school and can it be done safely?

Many factors need to be considered and worked out in partnership with local health departments before individual school districts can open again, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In newly released guidance, the AAP highlighted some of those factors, such as how do you keep kids at a safe distance from each other when in the classroom or on a playground, and when schools will need to shut down again if infection rates rise.

"From a health perspective, the health of kids and the health of staff has to be thought through before schools reopen," explained pediatrician Dr. Nathaniel Beers. He's a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council of School Health, and a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"But the reality is that not having schools open decreases the ability of parents to return to work. Kids are missing out on education, but schools also provide much more than just education," Beers said. "School is important for a child's development. Many children are reliant on school for free lunch and other meals. Other kids get special education services like speech therapy and occupational therapy. Schools are a real, clear piece of kids' behavioral health support and community support."

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association (NEA), the teachers' labor union, also pointed out that while there are problems with reopening, a closed school causes its own problems.

"Teachers may live in areas without good Wi-Fi. A lot of kids don't have access to the technology they need. There have been a lot of problems with consistency and equity, and with who can get a meaningful learning experience. Schools have been creative -- bus drivers might drive their routes to deliver meals to kids, or to provide a Wi-Fi hot spot from a router in the bus," she said.