COVID-19 Triggers New Bariatric/Metabolic Surgery Guidance

MAY 12, 2020 -- New recommendations for the management of metabolic and bariatric surgery candidates during and after the COVID-19 pandemic shift the focus from body mass index (BMI) alone to medical conditions most likely to be ameliorated by the procedures.

Meant as a guide for both surgeons and referring clinicians, the document was published online May 7 as a Personal View in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

"Millions of elective operations have been on hold because of COVID-19...in the next few months, we're going to face a huge backlog of procedures of all types. Even when we resume doing surgery it's not going to be business as usual for many months...Hospital clinicians and managers want to make decisions about who's going to get those slots first," lead author of the international 23-member writing panel, Francesco Rubino, MD, told Medscape Medical News.

Rubino is professor of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King's College Hospital, London, UK.

The recommendations include a guide for prioritizing patients eligible for bariatric or metabolic surgery — the former referring to when it's performed primarily for obesity and the latter for type 2 diabetes — once the pandemic restrictions on nonessential surgery are lifted.

Rather than prioritizing patients by BMI, the scheme focuses on medical comorbidities to place patients into "expedited" or "standard" access categories.

Historically, bariatric and metabolic surgery have had a low uptake due to factors such as lack of insurance coverage and stigma, with many physicians inappropriately viewing it as risky, ineffective, and/or as a "last resort" treatment, Rubino said.

"They don't refer for surgery even though we have all the evidence that the benefits for patients are unquestionable," he added.

Because of that background, "in the situation of limited capacity, patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes are likely to be penalized compared to any other conditions that need elective surgery," Rubino stressed.

Asked to comment, Scott Kahan, MD, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness in Washington, DC, called the document a "really valuable thought piece."