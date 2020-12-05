Organ Transplants Plummet During COVID-19 Crisis

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The coronavirus pandemic has affected all areas of medical care, and a new study finds it has delayed potentially life-saving organ transplants.

Across the United States, transplants from deceased donors dropped 51% from early March to early April, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the researchers found. In France, meanwhile, those procedures plummeted 91%.

Experts said the findings, published online May 11 in The Lancet, come as no surprise.

The figures, they said, largely reflect efforts to protect patients, and to deal with the diversion of hospital resources to COVID-19.

Much of the decrease was in kidney transplants, partly because they are the most common organ transplant. But it's also because people with advanced kidney disease can be maintained on dialysis while they await a donor organ, explained Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer for the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

So there is generally less urgency around a kidney transplant, compared to a heart, liver or lung transplant, Klassen said.

UNOS is a nonprofit that manages the U.S. organ transplantation system. The new findings are based on its data, but it did not conduct the study.

"Transplants in the U.S. have not shut down," Klassen said. "But, clearly, we want to do them as safely as possible."

Dr. Peter Reese, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, was part of the study team.

"The good news is, we've carried on through the worst of COVID-19," he said. However, Reese added, while some transplants can be delayed, patients on waiting lists for donor organs undoubtedly missed out on opportunities.

"The tragedy is, there were deceased-donor organs that patients did not receive, and that we'll never get back," he said.

Right now, more than 112,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a donor organ, according to UNOS. More than 94,000 of them need a kidney. And while kidney patients can receive dialysis, it doesn't always buy the time they need: Each year, around 9,000 patients on the waitlist either die or have to be removed from the queue due to worsening health.