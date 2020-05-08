New Focus on Renin-Angiotensin System Role in COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

MAY 13, 2020 -- Two new studies have been published that further focus attention on how the renin–angiotensin system — and specifically the ACE2 receptor — may be involved in COVID-19 infection.

Leading experts suggest that effects of the virus on the renin–angiotensin system may be the key to understanding why men and individuals with underlying cardiovascular diseases appear to have worse outcomes from COVID-19.

One study, published in the European Heart Journal, found higher plasma levels of the ACE2 receptor/enzyme in men vs women in two large samples of patients with heart failure.

Noting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with the ACE2 receptor, the authors suggest that their findings may explain why men have worse outcomes with the virus.

The study also shows that neither ACE inhibitors nor angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) were associated with higher plasma ACE2 concentrations.

A second study, published as a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, studied the relationship between ACE-inhibitor and ARB use and influenza A infection in a large United Kingdom patient database.

The authors note that influenza A has been shown to use the ACE2 receptor to mediate lung damage, similar to that seen in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) with COVID-19.

"Understanding the shared mechanism between SARS and influenza may help to address the question as to how ACE inhibitors and ARBs may modulate the manifestations of certain viral respiratory infections," they write.

Results showed that during a median 8.7 years of follow-up, individuals who had received a prescription for an ACE inhibitor had a lower risk of influenza than those who had not (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.66).

A second analysis found that the longer the duration of ACE-inhibitor use, the lower the risk of influenza infection. Similar results were found for ARBs.

"These associations regarding observed susceptibility to influenza may reflect mechanisms that are shared with coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2," the researchers conclude.

He explained that higher plasma levels of ACE2 may actually reflect lower tissue levels. "Tissue ACE2 is beneficial. It is nature's own inhibitor of the renin–angiotensin system, breaking down harmful angiotensin II to the protective angiotensin 1-7," he said.